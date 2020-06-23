LEWISBURG — Groups of young performers recently planned to use Lewisburg streets and public places as a rehearsal space.
Director Elijah Comas of Lewisburg said they were preparing for six nights of "immersive" theater titled "The Town Crier." The public is invited to outdoor performances nightly at 8 p.m. Monday, July 27 to Saturday, Aug. 1. starting at the St. George Street railroad overpass near Larison Hall, Bucknell University.
Comas said the script is being written as they rehearse. Actors and audience will travel to four locations starting at the railroad overpass and concluding at Mariah's Garden, a public park on the alley off St. Louis Street.
Comas said the setting is an alternate version of Lewisburg where the characters believe it is both dangerous to be alone and dangerous for people to engage in physical contact. He called it an interpretation of social distancing as well as a setting for absurdist comedy.
Comas developed the concept with long-time friends Hanna Aboueid, Thea Comas, Maggie Epure, Max Gustafson, Grace Harrison, Paige Kaszuba, Olivia Manner, Isee Martine, Avi Solomon, Aleah Spiro, Giselle Taylor and Ross Wiley. Many will appear in "The Town Crier" as themselves.
Actors and audience members will go from station to station before concluding at Mariah's Garden, where they hope to see The Town Crier, the title "character." The title figure is supposed to be a figure of support for the scared and lonely masses.
Manner said each station along the way is a different interpretation of the same story.
"One scene is two old friends reconnecting for the first time in a few years," Manner said. "Another is a parent and their two children getting into an argument over a game of hide and seek."
Comas stressed it would be played for comic effect. Manner said even in dire moments, there would be an undercurrent of absurd theater.
"It's all absurd, and weird and bizzare," she said. "But it is still serious to them and funny to an audience."
There is audience participation, which can be risky for both the audience and performers.
"We all begin together and end together," Comas said. "Each audience member gets to choose which scene they want to go with. But they are making that choice without knowing what each scene is going to entail."
Each audience member will have a unique experience.
"It is an opportunity," Comas added. "For the audience to bond in a way that you don't usually with a regular play happening in a theater where everyone watchin the same thing."
Manner added that most of the audience would be familiar with the geographical and cultural highlights of the performance. But she hoped it would offer a different way of looking at Lewisburg.
The quest for the Town Crier involves building a totem-like monument, which actors and audience members will contribute to with objects.
Comas said since the COVID-19 pandemic, he had been asking about how it would be possible to return to in-person events. Manner said the effort began without a distinct direction, but participants agreed they needed to do something.
Comas said actors have been meeting three times a week, with regular rehearsals to come. Midday weekdays has been devoted to the writing process wit h collaborators.
The nightly action will conclude down a stairway and near an old stone wall on the riverbank. Comas said it will figure highly into the performance art experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.