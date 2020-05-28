MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bank and Trust recently announced its annual scholarship award winners .
The following students will each receive $1,000 per year for four years: Caitlin Harro of Selinsgrove Area High School, Matthew Reber of Mifflinburg Area High School and Gabrielle Markunas of Lewisburg Area High School.
Harro plans to attend Susquehanna University and major in accounting. Reber also plans to attend Susquehanna University, with a major in international business. Markunas plans to major in business, organizations and management at Gettysburg College.
Mifflinburg Bank and Trust has been offering its scholarship program since 2017. Scholarship winners must have a minimum GPA of 2.8 and plan to attend a two- or four-year accredited college for a business-related degree. They must have a record of volunteerism in non-school sponsored activities in the community and participation in extracurricular school activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.