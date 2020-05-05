HARRISBURG — The Department of Health released its daily report regarding COVID-19 cases by county, and ZIP code.
Columbia County has the most cases in the area with 296, as well as deaths with 13. Northumberland County is at 100 positive cases, Lycoming 86 (3 deaths), Montour 50, Union 38 and Snyder 33 (1 death).
By ZIP code: Northumberland (Sunbury 44, Milton 15, Shamokin 12, Northumberland 6, Coal Township 5, Muncy-northern Northumberland County 7)
Union (Mifflinburg 9, Lewisburg 8)
Lycoming (Jersey Shore 38, Williamsport 19, South Williamsport 6, Muncy-southern Lycoming 7)
Columbia (Berwick 163, Bloomsburg 68, Orangeville 31)
Montour (Danville 30)
Among nursing homes, Lycoming County has two facilities affected with 26 residents positive for COVID, 6 staff, and 2 reported deaths. Northumberland County has one facility, 6 residents and 2 staff. Union has one facility with one staff positive.
The state released no information as to specific facilities. Also note, ZIP codes cross county lines in some cases.
