AMHERST, N.Y. — An educational video created by Daemen College physical therapy students on preventing falls among older adults has won first place in a national contest sponsored by the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA).
Daemen’s video for the APTA’s Balance and Falls Special Interest Group Falls Prevention Contest educates viewers on the impact of falls on seniors and demonstrates the importance of physical therapy in preventing fall-related injuries. In recognition of winning the contest, the Daemen Physical Therapy Program has received $500 to be used toward student-based research.
The video project was produced by Daemen physical therapy majors Brook Bittner ’20 of Lewisburg, and Elizabeth Galleher ‘20 and Rachel Shopene ’20, both of Erie. Daemen’s student team earned first place among submissions from other prominent institutions, including Midwestern University, Creighton University, Oklahoma University Health Center, and Washington University in St. Louis.
“This video project was a great opportunity for our physical therapy students to become better informed about falls risks and prevention and to engage in advocacy for the profession,” said Dr. Christina Kelly, assistant professor of physical therapy, who oversaw the project. “Our students were also able to apply their knowledge and understanding of aging factors that impact balance, which they learn about in our program’s curriculum, to educate the public about this important topic.”
Held in conjunction with National Fall Prevention and Awareness Month, the contest was designed to give physical therapy students a meaningful experience that strengthens their passion toward the profession and to increase awareness on the role of physical therapists in decreasing injurious falls. Daemen’s win in the video contest will be featured in an upcoming newsletter issue for the APTA Balance and Falls Special Interest Group.
