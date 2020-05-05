LEWISBURG — Emergency Management Coordinator Steven Beattie and Lewisburg Borough Council members discussed the easing of COVID-19 restrictions at a Tuesday night work session.
Councilmember Debra Sulai opened by asking whether there was advice for people who may be thinking of traveling soon. Beattie replied there was no guidance as such.
Avoiding big gatherings, using masks and staying smart were among his recommendations. Beattie's greater concern was over family gatherings after a long period of estrangement.
Memorial Day weekend could prove to be a test of whether people can continue to observe healthy practices.
"There are a lot of celebrations that have been missed," he said. "I think that families will want to get together. These are families that are separated by many miles. I'm not talking about over in Linntown or up in Williamsport."
Beattie told council members that people needed to be aware of who they would be visiting, especially if there are older family members involved.
"This weekend is probably not a great weekend to have a family reunion," he added. "You won't be able to be outside because it is going to be darn cold outside."
Michael Derman, council member, credited RiverWoods for the steps they have been taking during the pandemic. He noted that none of the current restrictions were being lifted though the county is getting a yellow light.
Sulai stressed that coronavirus would likely continue to spread for awhile. Her areas of concern included nursing homes and prisons outside of the borough.
"There is a strong connection between people who live in the borough and these institutions," Sulai said. "They are part of our community. Public health does not stop at the borders of the borough."
Nationwide, Sulai noted, nursing homes were among the largest sites of infection.
Beattie replied that employees working with vulnerable populations should not go out, do the family shopping or go to Memorial Day gatherings.
"I would hope that these institutions are being strong with that understanding of the employees," he added. "That employee can generally go wherever they want."
Beattie implied that it was not up to local government to order nursing home employees to be locked down. Sulai replied that her concern was over risk factors, preparedness and future scenarios.
Mayor Judy Wagner added that it was a complex issue but in the local zip code there were no eldercare employees testing positive.
Jordi Comas, council vice president, chaired the meeting in the absence of Luis Medina, council president.
