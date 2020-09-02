MILTON — A Scranton firm remains in place as the temporary manager for the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) Press Secretary Nate Wardle.
As of Tuesday, the DOH was reporting 109 residents of the center have tested positive for COVID-19, with 28 deaths reported from the virus.
In addition, 57 staff members were listed as testing positive for the virus.
One week ago, the DOH was reporting 95 residents had tested positive, with 21 deaths. Fifty-five staff members were listed as testing positive for the virus.
Currently, the facility is listed as having 42 residents. The facility’s capacity is 138 residents.
On Aug. 22, Wardle reported residents were being transferred out of the center. At that time, 31 had been transferred to acute care facilities.
The DOH and the Department of Human Services announced Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a National Guard team had been deployed to assist at the nursing center for five days. In addition, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton was announced to have temporarily taken over management of the facility.
“The temporary manager is still in the facility, and there is no end date at this time,” he said.
According to Wardle, there are still residents at the facility who are positive for COVID-19.
“As the exposure period for staff ends and they are able to return to work, they are doing so and we are working to ensure that they are trained on any changes made at the facility while they were out, which includes infection control protocols,” he said.
While some staff are returning to work, Wardle noted there are others who transferred to other facilities. They have not been transferred back to the Milton center.
