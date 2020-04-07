MILLMONT — Nelson Clements, who grew up in the Central Susquehanna Valley and now lives in Levittown, is writing a history of the Wapsu Achtu Lodge 343 Order of the Arrow, which served Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties from 1948 through 1974.
To assist with information to be included in his book, Clements would like to speak to anyone who was a member of the lodge, particularly officers who served on the Camp Karoondinha staff.
Clements can be reached via email at ajapeu@verizon.net or by mail at 108 Vermont Lane, Levittown, PA 19054-1029.
