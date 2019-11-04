HERSHEY — Throughout the 2019 cross country season the Lewisburg boys had acronym, a slogan, a mantra, that they kept repeating.
CAL.
Create a legacy.
Saturday on HersheyPark’s Aloha Hills course the Green Dragons turned their affirmation into reality as they claimed the PIAA Class AA team title — the first in Lewisburg school history.
It was, however, a nail-bitter.
Though the Green Dragons, Heartland Athletic Conference and District 4 winners, were the slight favorites going into the championship, they knew there were other good teams in the mix — specifically Grove City and York Suburban.
On race day it turned out that it was York Suburban that was out to spoil Lewisburg’s day. The District 3 champions gave the Green Dragons all they could handle, taking the team lead after the 2-mile mark.
“When I was running in (from the course) York Suburban) was in the lead,” said Lewisburg coach Ron Hess. “I didn’t know if we could beat them.”
And yet.
“I told them all year that they are championship-kids,” said Hess.
It turned out to be the case for all seven Green Dragons on the course.
When the scores came up after the race, Lewisburg’s and York Suburban’s first-five, the ones whose finish determines the score, had earned an identical marks of 82. The tie-breaker in cross country is the place of the No. 6 and sometimes 7 non-scoring runners.
The Green Dragons’ No. 6 on Saturday was the coach’s younger son, Thomas. The freshman had gotten boxed in at the beginning of the 228-person race but kept working to improve his position throughout the race. And it turned out that he (as well as No. 7 runner Connor Murphy) came across the finish line before York Suburban’s No. 6.
And just like that, it was done.
The Lewisburg team of Jacob Hess, Peter Lantz, Calvin Bailey, Evan Hart, Gianluca Perrone, Thomas Hess, and Murray) will put the trophy in the case and just as important, at least to Jacob Hess, the area’s top finisher who took fifth overall, some new art at the high school.
“In Lewisburg we have a wall with pictures of state champions,” said the sophomore. “Now we’ll have our picture on the wall.
“This hopefully will be a legacy people will look back on.”
“Create a legacy,” said Perrone, who came across the line as the Green Dragons No. 5 runner Saturday. “It was our slogan this year.
“And we did it.”
