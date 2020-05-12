Gordner deems Wolf remarks 'offensive'

HARRISBURG — Sen. John Gordner (R-27) expects the Senate to approve a bill Wednesday which would give county officials the authority to determine when they are able to lift restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Gordner, the Senate approved a version of the bill three weeks ago. However, it was amended by the House.
This time, he believes both the House and Senate will approve the measure. However, he does not expect Gov. Tom Wolf will sign off on the bill.
"We feel we should put this on his desk," Gordner said.
The vote will come just two days after Wolf blasted elected officials who are considering plans to reopen their counties, in defiance of his shutdown orders.
“To those politicians who decide to cave in to this coronavirus, they need to understand the consequences of their cowardly act,” said Wolf, according to the Associated Press.
Wolf also warned businesses that choose to “follow the whims of local politicians and ignore the law” by reopening in defiance of the shutdown that they risk businesses licenses, certificates of occupancy and other required governmental approvals to operate.
Schuylkill, Lebanon, Franklin, Lancaster and Dauphin counties have all indicated they may lift pandemic restrictions put in place by the state.
Gordner said he found Wolf's Monday press conference "offensive."
"You pick your words carefully, especially when you read prepared remarks," he said. "(Wolf) chose to use the word politicians throughout his speech... That's often a derogatory comment, to some degree."
Gordner said elected county officials are the ones considering removing restrictions in their respective counties.
"They were elected, much like Gov. Wolf was elected," he said. "To be derogatory and dismissive of fellow elected officials, I thought was offensive."
Gordner also believes Wolf was "threatening" in his remarks.
"Rather than reaching out to those counties and trying to figure out a solution he was 'it's my way or the highway,'" Gordner said. "He hasn't been collaborative with anyone. He hasn't been collaborative with legislators, with the county commissioners association."
As he has stated in recent weeks, Gordner reiterated that it's been "frustrating" to work with the Wolf administration throughout the pandemic.
"We're supposed to have three equal branches under this constitution that's in place, both in the federal level and the state level," Gordner said. "In this case, the executive branch, since the beginning of March, has felt like they're the sole survivor of everything."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.