WASHINGTON – Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) said Friday he would favor a new executive-level office dedicated to national pandemic disease control.
“It’s certainly not out of the question that we look into how we handle these kind of health emergencies,” Keller said. “This is certainly different than we’ve ever seen before. We’ve had other ones previously, SARS and so forth, but being that we’ve seen how this has played out, I am certain there will be some suggestions and some ideas about how we do that.”
Keller said an after-action review of how the pandemic was handled was likely. The same is done in private industry as what went well and what didn’t is sorted through.
“As we get through, it should probably be an action item we should look at and see how we would structure our response to that in the future,” he said. “Whether that would be an office within a department or an agency within a department, certainly it is very valid plight to look into to make sure we are ready for anything that may come our way which could create this kind of public health hazard.”
Members of a Global Health Security and Biodefense unit, part of the National Security Council (NSC), reportedly assumed roles in other parts of the NSC when the when the biodefense unit was disbanded in 2018. A new office, if on the same administrative level to the National Office on Drug Control Policy, would have a Senate-approved director.
Talk that the coronavirus was released by mistake from a lab in the Wuhan, China area has been acknowledged by the White House. Keller said it was never too soon to investigate.
“The problem with the Chinese is that they are never forthcoming with information,” Keller said. “A lot of times you can’t trust it. Our intelligence people are going to have to get to the bottom of this.”
Keller said China needed to be held accountable for the worldwide pandemic however it actually began. President Trump, he noted, may have some information which has not yet been released to the Oversight Committee.
Keller said there was reason for optimism as more is known about flattening the curve of coronavirus cases. As more science is applied, more will be understood about behavior associated with its spread and how to care for family and friends.
However, the unemployment rate, Gross Domestic Product and consumer confidence numbers may take shocking swings in the months ahead. Projections of second quarter numbers have been bleak. Keller said the prospects were expected considering what has unfolded in 2020 to date.
“I think some of what has happened may be baked into the stock market,” he said. “It may come down some, but we sort of going into it understanding that so it’s not a surprise.”
Economic fundamentals, Keller added, were strong before the pandemic. He projected that once people get back to work, the economic rebound will be substantial.
