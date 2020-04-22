Milton seniors looking to the future

MILTON — Although the coronavirus pandemic has upended the final weeks of their time in high school, Milton Area High School seniors are trying to keep their spirits up while looking toward the future.
After closing public schools in March due to the pandemic, Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced school doors are to stay closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. School districts have switched to an online learning model, while still considering ways in which commencement and other year-end senior activities could be carried out.
Nevin Rauch, a senior who has participated in track and field throughout his high school career, was disappointed to learn he will not be able to finish out his high school athletic career as a result of the pandemic.
"It truly does suck for the athletes, the senior athletes," Rauch said. "It really is out of our control. I'm just trying to make the best out of a bad situation."
He started participating in shot put and discus as a freshman.
"We were three, maybe four, weeks into practice when we got the notice that the school was going to be closed down," Rauch said.
Throughout the initial days of the closure, he held out hope spring sports would be able to resume before the end of the school year.
"I was upset for quite a while about it, but I came to realize it's not just me being affected," Rauch said. "It's all of my fellow senior athletes. All of their goals are being stripped from them as well."
Ariane Raymond, a senior who was crowned Milton Harvest Festival princess and also participates in track and field, was equally as frustrated to learn she would not be able to return to the track for her senior year.
"It's frustration," she said. "It's a feeling of helplessness. There's really nothing anyone can do."
Raymond noted that the girls were expecting to have a strong season.
"We had a lot of good underclassmen coming up as well," she said. "The idea that we won't be able to compete together is pretty upsetting."
Both she and Rauch noted the uncertainty as to whether the school will be able to have a commencement ceremony.
"It's disheartening," Raymond said. "It's something you've looked forward to. Even as an elementary student, I looked forward to the opportunity to walk across the stage one last time.
"It's hard to think about not getting that opportunity. It's a tradition, it's an institution."
The students noted they, and their teachers, have had to adapt to a new way of learning.
"It's been a little difficult without a structured schedule to keep you in focus with schoolwork," Rauch said. "I've learned to adapt."
He said that is a good lesson to learn as he prepares for college.
"It really shows you what you have to work on as a student so you can be successful," Rauch said. "You have to learn to make yourself be structured, make yourself work."
He noted that teachers have also had to adapt.
In a technical drawing class he is enrolled in, Rauch said students were learning 3D computer modeling techniques.
"(The teacher) learned to adapt by giving us assignments related to engineering," he said. "It's really interesting. It's hard for classes that are so hands on and needed to be in school."
Raymond said she's appreciative of her teacher's efforts, and those of community members who have been sharing words of encouragement with the seniors.
"The teachers themselves have been really amazing about trying to make the subject matter understandable in a digital format," she said.
"People are going out of their way to try to make this better for us," Raymond continued. "All of us are really appreciative of the time we've had and the people that have have impacted our lives."
Both she and Rauch are looking forward to the future.
Raymond plans to major in chemistry at American University. Rauch will be majoring in mechanical engineering at Wilkes University, where he will also be a member of the wrestling team.
To help her get through the remainder of her senior year, Raymond is looking forward to her college career while also remembering her high school years.
"Even though I may not get the last two to three months with my peers, I did have 12 years with them," Raymond said. "They made a meaningful impact on my life."
As their senior year comes to an end, Rauch said he is advising fellow students to maintain a positive attitude.
"Try to make the best of it," he said. "The situation sucks, but it's out of our control."
