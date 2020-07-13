HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health reported 327 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday while local cases were largely flat.
The case increase bumps the statewide count to 95,742.
Locally, four new cases were confirmed in Lycoming County and one each in Union and Columbia counties. No new cases were reported in Northumberland, Snyder and Montour counties.
Only one new death (Northumberland County) was reported locally over the weekend.
Confirmed cases by counties:
• Northumberland, 312 (9 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 229 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 396 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 90 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 71 cases (2 deaths)
• Snyder County, 61 cases (2 deaths)
