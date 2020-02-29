The battle: Feb. 19-March 16, 1945
American troops: 70,000 consisting of 3rd, 4th, 5th Marine divisions. Navy’s 5th fleet included more than 500 ships. US Army Air Corps, 147th Infantry. About 110,000 total.
Japanese troops: More than 21,000.
Casualties: More than 6,820 American KIA, 19,200 wounded; more than 18,500 Japanese troops KIA
Okinawa
Battle: April 1-June 22, 1945
American troops: More than 540,000 consisting of 10th Army, 7th, 27th, 77th, 96th Infantry Divisions. 1st, 2nd and 6th Marine Divisions. Navy 5th Fleet.
Japanese troops: 76,000 Japanese soldiers plus Okinawan conscripts
Casualties: Over 12,500 American troops KIA, another 55,160 wounded. More than 77,100 Japanese troops KIA, another 7,000 captured
