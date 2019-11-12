Veteran reflects on Vietnam return trips

LEWISBURG — Bob Lauver, who earned a Silver Star in Vietnam, told Susquehanna Valley Conservatives Monday night what his time in the service was like and what he has done since.
Lauver described how he led Gold Star family members to Vietnam to see spots where their loved ones had served or became casualties. With his wife Sue, four Gold Star moms were accompanied to Vietnam in 2002 and three on their second trip in 2011.
They visited places familiar to people who recall or have studied the war, including Da Nang, Hue and the Ben Het camp.
Lauver, whose trips were extensively documented with photographs, observed that they were missions of healing for the moms. He explained that while many moms were high-spirited, true sorrow was apparent when they saw spots where there children had been injured or died.
Lauver said after the monthly meeting that the two trips were also personally valuable.
“I thought I was a well-adjusted Vietnam vet. But this is a mission to do as part of my unit,” he said. “We took the trip and once I got to Vietnam I found out there was some baggage there I didn’t even know about.”
Lauver’s talk also included details of his tour “in country,” which lasted nearly a year and a half. It included descriptions of the horrors of combat and other difficulties including when North Vietnamese Army troops destroyed a prized bridge.
“I must have walked across that bridge 15 times,” Lauver said of his return.
He said the group which accompanied the Gold Star moms on the two trips almost served as children for them.
“Each of us became their sons,” Lauver said. “Even though we were 60-year old vets.”
Lauver said many of the Gold Star moms are themselves gone now and they are missed.
He said he tries to speak with Georgia Carter-Krell, one of the seven, whenever possible.
“I always ask ‘Georgie’ about the status of the ones I know are still alive,’ Lauver noted. “A couple of them have Alzheimers or are in homes. One other one is alive and functional and we get email from her, but I understand she is going downhill fast.”
One of the trips back to Vietnam received television coverage on PBS a few years ago.
