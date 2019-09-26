Contra dance
LEWISBURG — The Countryside Contra Dancers will hold a dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth Street, Lewisburg
Michael Kernan will serve as caller to the music of Lux Bridge.
A dance will also be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Heiter Center. Terry Bachman will serve as caller, with music by The MacKenzies.
All dances are taught and called, with a basic review beginning at 7. No experience needed.
Those attending should wear comfortable clothing and soft-soled, non-marking shoes.
The cost will be $8 for adults, $5 for students with a current ID and free for anyone 16 and under.
Participants under 16 must be accompanied by a guardian.
For more information, call Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104.
Hospital to host Cookin’ Men
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will be holding its annual Cookin’ Men event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Rusty Rail brewing Company, Mifflinburg.
During the event, local men will create culinary delights while raising funds to support The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased starting Monday, Sept. 30, by calling 570-522-4850 or visiting www.evanhospital.com/cookinmen.
Tickets are limited and may not be available at the door the night of the event.
The event will include a fan favorite contest. Prior to the event, community members can vote for their favorite chef by making a donation in his name.
The chef who raises the most money will receive the honorary title of “Top Chef” and be presented with the Pink Whisk award. Favorite chef votes can be made in any amount at www.evanhospital.com/cookinmen.
‘Field Notes’
MILTON — The exhibit “Field Notes” will be open Jan. 3 through Jan. 11 at the Milton Art Bank, 23 S. Front St., Milton.
An opening reception with the artist will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the art bank.
‘Arty Lee’ to perform
LEWISBURG — Piano Entertainer Arty Lee (Art Lieberman) will perform from 5:30 to 8:30 Thursday, Oct. 3 at La Primavera Restaurant, Lewisburg.
A demo singer at the Metropolitan Recording Studio in New York City at 17, Lee could once perform over 18,000 songs without sheet music.
Today, Lee is still partial to American popular songs, also known as the Great American Songbook. He noted special satisfactions in performing medleys of those song with a common theme.
SVC announces schedule
LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale’s 2019-2020 concert season will feature the music of Bob Dylan and Queen, as well as traditional composers.
The season will begin on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 with “Serenade to Music, the Music of Ralph Vaughan Williams,” at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
A celebration of three works by the Romantic Era composer, this concert will feature a soprano and baritone soloist. In addition to the title piece, the SVC will also perform “Toward the Unknown Region” and “Dona Nobis Pacem.”
The SVC will present “Candlelight Christmas” Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. The concert will feature special guests, the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale.
In the spring, the SVC will present a newly commissioned work, “The Times They Are A-Changin,’” a Dylan Oratorio, Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, at Rusty Rail Brewing Company.
The piece premiered in 2018 and features the music of Bob Dylan, with a twist.
The SVC Pops Concert, featuring the music of Queen and other classic rock hits of the ‘70s, will be held May 8-9 in Weber Auditorium, Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove.
A season subscription costs $70 and consists of four “freestyle” tickets that can be used at any SVC concert in any combination.
Individual tickets range from $20-22 depending on the performance and $8 for a student ticket for all performances. Youth under the age of 12 will be admitted free.
For more information about the SVC and to purchase performance tickets, visit www.SVCMusic.org.
CWC to present ‘Beauty and the Beast’
MILTON — Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. Nov. 7-10, with additional shows at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10. The shows will be held at the church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Tickets are available online at www.cwtheatre.org and at The Well Read Bookstore on the church campus.
Tickets will also be available in the foyer before each performance, unless they are sold out.
Milton Art Bank holding Fringe Festival
MILTON — The Milton Fringe Festival will be held Oct. 10-12 at the Milton Art Bank, 23 S. Front St., Milton.
Ticketed evening performances will showcase drag, burlesque and vaudeville clowning.
The first 50 tickets sold to each event will receive a reserved seat in the front rows.
Daytime events will include programming designed to encourage the exchange of diverse and thought-provoking ideas.
The event is being co-produced by Community Zone Lewisburg and sponsored by TAGG Magazine, POZ Magazine, Civil War Cider, TIME and ACLUPA.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.miltonfringe.org.
