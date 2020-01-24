LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District directors learned Thursday night that an increasing number of elementary students were coming to school with social and emotional needs which had yet to be addressed.
Chris Ruhl, Kelly Elementary School principal, said students now bring anxieties, trauma and poor conflict resolution to school. Lack of general social skills and difficulty in regulating emotions were also apparently on the rise.
“Even some of our youngest students have a hard time with basic group learning activities, sitting learning and following directions,” Ruhl said. “Even out on the playground a lot of kids are not used to unstructured play. They might be used to a play date, but not used to going to a playground and free-playing with children they are not familiar with.”
Ruhl attributed some of it to lack of connectedness of families and the transient nature of the Lewisburg area. He said parents which move frequently and families in the area to put problems behind them were often in need of social and emotional education.
Positive Behavioral Interventionist Support (PBIS), was recently introduced to proactively deal with problems with less disruption to the teaching taking place. It was best described as a framework being put in place gradually.
Ruhl outlined directors in the basics and was joined by Amy Wehr, social worker, Kelli Molyneaux, school counselor and Ashley Diggins, first grade teacher at Kelly Elementary School.
“Sometimes if you don’t have a good model in place where you are proactively teaching expectations and proactively creating ways to support kids who have concerns, what tends to happen is that teachers aren’t sure what to do,” Ruhl said. “They become frustrated, they make a lot of referrals to the office and sometimes referrals for special education evaluation.”
Diggins, Ruhl explained, has students who struggle with emotional issues.
“Instead of having to send them out to a counselor, social worker or (Ruhl) for intervention, she has places for kids to calm down in her room,” Ruhl said. “She uses consistent strategies to teach kids how to breathe and calm down on their own. They do it right in the classroom (and) get right back into instruction.”
Diggins said the “Alone Zone” in her classroom leads to self-regulation by students.
“It is not disrupting our teaching, it is not disrupting their peers and it is not just sending them out of the room,” Diggins said. “It is still letting them be part of our community. That’s the biggest piece.”
Diggins said she also uses puppets to illustrate school scenarios that the kids identify with. “Puppy” is hyper and excited and is calmed down by “Snail.” The young students recognize the situations they have to work through.
“They really connect to the puppets,” Diggins said. “They think they are hilarious. They see Puppy and Snail come out and they get excited.”
Ruhl and Diggins agreed that PBIS worked. It has eliminated charts in front of the classroom indicating which students were acting out.
Ruhl said PBIS data was still being gathered and turned into meaningful evidence of progress. He said teachers believe it is changing their classrooms in that the students are more considerate of each other. Discipline referrals are lower, Ruhl said, as Diggins has tools which can help her students with significant needs.
“We practice them over and over again,” Diggins said. “When the time comes that they are angry, they know this is what I can do to help them.”
Ruhl noted that PBIS was researched-based model which was paid for by the district and the Kelly PSA.
