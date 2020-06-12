NEW COLUMBIA — Long-term lane alternating single-lane closures are set to be put in place along Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Lewis, West Buffalo and White Deer townships, Union County.
On Wednesday, contractor HRI Inc. will begin repairing the center line joint and shoulders in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. Motorists can expect alternating single lane closures. Work will take place during daylight hours Mondays through Thursdays.
Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24, weather permitting.
