Enjoy the outdoors, while following social distancing

HARRISBURG — Enjoy the great outdoors, but be sure to follow proper social distancing and stay close to home. That was the message conveyed during a conference call held Thursday by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
Prior to the call, the entities sent out a media release which noted residents can venture outside during the stay-at-home order to enjoy activities such as walking, hiking and running.
The release, which stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing, also noted that individuals should stay within 15 minutes of their home, and avoid crowded trails, parks and fishing locations.
DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn opened the call by noting the "mental and physical health benefits of the outdoors are now more critical than ever.
"We are seeing a high interest in outdoor activity," she said. "The good news is we have seen trends over the last three weeks of people getting better and better at social distancing."
Adams Dunn said it's important for individuals to stay within 15 minutes of their homes as restroom facilities and other buildings at state parks are closed.
"We need people to think about distances where they don't need to use a bathroom," she said. "Plan ahead, have a couple of destinations in mind. If you go somewhere that's crowded, go to another place."
Later in the call, she said there are other options for outdoor lovers who live more than 15 minutes away from parks or trails.
"We have continued to try to promote... learning about nature from your backyard," Adams Dunn said. "Walk in the neighborhood, practice social distancing... Even do a nature study from home. All kinds of great stuff is available on the internet right now."
John Norbeck, DCNR deputy secretary for Parks and Forestry, said communities have multiple recreation opportunities.
"DCNR partners with all of the municipalities when it comes to recreation areas and their parks," he said. "If there's not a state park that's very close in the community, and they feel the need to get out and experience nature, look very closely at municipal parks."
Although restrooms and other facilities are closed, Norbeck said DCNR rangers are working in the state parks and forests.
"We have seen, over the last several weeks, much greater respect and understanding of social distancing," he said. "Folks are getting better at it and we appreciate it."
If rangers do notice an issue, they remind individuals they should be following social distancing guidelines.
"We've had really good compliance with that," he said.
Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Fish and Boat commission, said waterway conservation officers have also been advising individuals to follow proper social distancing if anyone appears to be too closely together.
He also explained the Tuesday decision to open the trout season early.
"The concern was never with fishing," Schaeffer said. "Fishing is an acceptable form of outdoor recreation.
"The concern was... the opening day dynamic can be quite crowded," he continued. "We wanted to minimize those pinch points and flatten out that opening-day curve."
Schaeffer said that has been working well as he's only received reports of "less than five" locations which have had crowded fishing conditions.
"We are really, really happy with the way in which anglers have responded," he said.
Overall, Schaeffer said the sale of fishing licenses are down this year compared to previous years.
"The non-resident licenses are down about 10%," he said.
"The governor was really clear that folks and non-residents who come to Pennsylvania comply with the CDC travel advisory to refrain from domestic travel," Schaeffer added.
He said anyone who comes to Pennsylvania from another state must self quarantine for 14 days.
"Fishing is an inherently self policing and ethical activity," Schaeffer said. "We are asking people to use those same ethics and those same behaviors and apply them to this situation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.