HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 7, that there are 506 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 75,592.
Locally, Union County added two new cases, and one case was added in Northumberland, Snyder and Lycoming counties. Three new cases were reported in Columbia County.
There are 5,943 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 12 new deaths. No new local deaths were reported.
Statewide, data showed 71 percent of those who had COVID-19 recovered.
Cases by county, and ZIP code in parentheses:
• Columbia, 364 (Berwick 178, Bloomsburg 81, Orangeville 55, Catawissa 14, Benton 8, Millville 6)
• Northumberland, 209 (Sunbury 77, Milton 25, Shamokin 16, Northumberland 14, Mount Carmel 11, Muncy area 9, Watsontown 8, Herndon 7, Coal Township 6, Dalmatia 5)
• Lycoming, 167 (Jersey Shore 98, Williamsport 30, South Williamsport 9, Muncy area 9)
• Union, 73 (Lewisburg 41, Mifflinburg 11, Winfield 7, New Columbia 5)
• Snyder, 55 (Selinsgrove 23, McClure 8, Winfield 7)
• Montour, 53 (Danville 32)
There are 620 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 444,173 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,131 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,804 cases among employees, for a total of 18,935 at 615 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Of total deaths, 4,094 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,729 of total cases are in health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.