MILTON — A colorful display which was started with the help of children enrolled in programming at the Milton YMCA was recently spruced up.
While working for The Standard-Journal in August, Laura Michalak said she teamed with the Milton YMCA to have children involved in programming there paint rocks to be placed in a garden area along Broadway, by the entrance to the newspaper's parking lot.
"Ficks Hardware donated the river rocks," Michalak said. "We teamed up with kids at the YMCA and painted them."
After children painted the rocks, Michalak said some were were hidden in the areas of kiosks located along the Milton Historic Downtown Walking Tour.
The walking tour features kiosks at 14 different locations in Milton's downtown area. Each kiosk features historic information about the community.
Kiosk topics include Milton High School Alumni, the founding of Milton, Milton industries, the Milton Post office, churches, transportation, downtown businesses and a Capital Theater tribute.
"We wanted (the rock painting) to be something fun and educational for the kids," Michalak said. "Down the road, they can walk by (The Standard-Journal's rock garden) and say 'look mom, that's something I painted.'"
Recently, Michalak painted more rocks for in the garden.
She said the rocks were painted to "brighten it up a little bit, to make it look more colorful."
Michalak said rocks with flower designs painted on them are her favorites.
"They're bright and cheerful," she said, of the rocks.
