TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently recognized its Outstanding Senior, Lions Club students of the month and Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month for April.
Outstanding Senior
Madelyn G. Masser, daughter of Aaron and Lisa Masser, was named Outstanding Senior.
She is active with Drama Club (treasurer), Reading Club, Concert Choir, Concert Band, Color Guard (captain), National Honor Society and the plays and musicals (assistant director).
Her community involvement includes Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company, and First United Methodist Youth Group, Muncy.
Her hobbies include reading and her awards and achievements include National Honor Society and honor roll.
Madelyn plans to attend Bloomsburg University to major in general biology with a minor in child life specialties and ASL.
Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month
Madison S. Waltman, daughter of Jacky Waltman and Andrew and Michelle Waltman, was named Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
She is active with choir, National Honor Society, Student Council, varsity softball, and Homecoming and Prom committees.
Her community involvement includes travel softball (Razorbacks of PA), Little League volunteer coach, Warrior Run Junior High volunteer softball coach.
Her hobbies include playing softball, spending time with friends, working out and dancing.
Her awards and achievements include Rookie of the Year, MVP (twice), Daily Item Player of the Year (twice), Williamsport Sun-Gazette Pitcher of the Year (twice), MaxPreps/NFCA Player of the Week (twice) and Standard-Journal Athlete of the Week (multiple times), all in softball; distinguished honor roll and honor roll.
Madison plans to attend Lock Haven University, where she plans to continue her softball career and major in biology. She plans to become a nurse anesthetist or veterinarian.
Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month
Marissa J. Pick, daughter of Brian and Melinda Pick, was named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
She is active with softball, basketball, National Honor Society, Class of 2020 (secretary) and Special Education Field Day Steering Committee.
Her community involvements includes Watsontown Alliance Church and youth group, Razorbacks of PA Softball, Mini Defenders Basketball coach and Kids Cafe volunteer.
Her hobbies include baking and being active.
Her awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, Second Team All-State (softball) and varsity letters in softball and basketball.
Marissa plans to attend Wilkes University to major in nursing. She plans to pursue a career in the medical field.
Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month
Quentin R. Erdly, son of Adam and Christy Erdly, was named Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month.
He is active in football, where he played varsity three years.
His hobby is collecting knives.
His awards and achievements include honor roll and captain of the football team.
Quentin plans to attend Bloomsburg University or Pennsylvania College of Technology, or enter the work force. He plans to become a nurse, or tradesman, and purse a career in carpentry.
