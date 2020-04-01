HARRISBURG — Services offered by drug and alcohol treatment providers are “absolutely critical” in the age of COVID-19.
So noted Jennifer Smith, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) secretary, during a conference call.
Smith said the closure of state-owned Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores could find people with alcohol abuse disorder withdrawing without help.
“Alcohol (withdrawal) can be life threatening,” Smith said. “My staff and I are in constant contact with providers in the field and our sister agencies in the commonwealth to help determine how we can best support the changing needs of those individuals.”
Smith said they were trying to reduce the need for people withdrawing from alcohol to enter hospital emergency departments.
“It seems like a logical place to go,” added Smith. “(But) it is really imperative that individuals and their loved ones realize how to access services in Pennsylvania for someone who is going through alcohol withdrawal.”
Symptoms included seizures, confusion, acting out and blood pressure troubles.
“All of those things can be extremely dangerous,” she added. “But we have the ability here in Pennsylvania to get folks the help they need.”
Smith said calling 800-662-HELP (800-662-4357) could connect a person with help. Smith said the individual with the problem, family members or others could call.
Smith also announced that people involved in medically assisted drug treatment programs would be permitted to receive 28 days worth of medication.
The increase from the previous 14-day distributions would allow for less contact with treatment personnel and thus reduced likelihood of coronavirus transmission.
