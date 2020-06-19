State Farm donates to YMCA

MILTON — State Farm agent Matt Frye, of Milton, recently presented the Milton YMCA with a $500 donation to support the organization’s Summer Food Service Program.
“On behalf of the staff at the Milton YMCA, I would like to personally thank Matt for his generous donation towards our summer food program,” Ron Marshall, Milton YMCA branch executive director, said. “Because of generous donations, we are able to maintain and enhance our program and assure more children are being served a nutritious meal throughout our community. Since we started this journey at the end of March, we have served many children meals throughout the longevity of the program. And it’s a great feeling being a part of this worthwhile program as we continue to make a difference in the lives of those who need it the most.”
“We are happy to support such a program that does great things for our community,” Frye said. “I am happy my office could provide this immediate support for anyone in need as times are uneasy and glad I help everyone recover from the unexpected, COVID-19.”
