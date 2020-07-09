LEWISBURG — Members of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission were asked Wednesday night to consider a public forum so that residents could better understand the police department’s use of force policy and other things.
Janice Butler, retired from a career which included work at the Bucknell University Office of Civic Engagement, told the commission a public forum could be helpful.
Butler cited good personal relations with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) and noted the department’s use of force policy included many safeguards recommended by national advocacy groups. It was noted that BVRPD safeguards included training in deescalation for racially charged situations and LGBTQ sensitivity.
“I think the average citizen isn’t aware of that,” Butler said. “At the same time I think it would be important to share some statistics about how often do we get someone who might call in someone because of their color to say there was a suspicious person around here. Or how often do we have traffic stops in which people think they are being profiled.”
Chief Paul Yost stressed that less than 7% of traffic stops are of non-white motorists and complaints were nil.
Commissioner Judy Wagner, Lewisburg mayor, noted 24 years of citizen involvement with local policing and reiterated the chief’s observation.
“No one has ever personally contacted me,” Wagner said. “Because I wouldn’t be part of an organization that had those sorts of policies.”
Butler was certain there was no profiling policy, but added that it was important to inform people that there were ways to report when they believe they may have been profiled or detained inappropriately.
“Educating the general public and having some dialogue about these issues would help reduce stereotypes, help reduce tensions and make our local community become more informed,” Butler said.
The request came circulation of social media messages claiming racial profiling and higher rates of aggression against African-American students. Defunding Bucknell Public Safety and breaking ties with the BVRPD was also recommended by a “coalition of concerned students.”
Butler recommended a “public opportunity for exchange” such as a safely distanced meeting in a public park or online.
Commissioners Kathryn Morris and Debra Sulai of Lewisburg were cautious that accusations without proof would go back and forth. Commissioner Char Gray of East Buffalo Township said the posted criticism assumed police were doing something wrong.
Butler asked the commission to consider at least one public conversation, but was unsure if a citizen’s advisory board was appropriate for the local area.
Sulai suggested putting the use of force policy on the BVRPD website and providing an avenue for grievances. Wagner agreed that it should be part of a continuing discussion and hoped for a revival of a Town Gown Committee at the borough level.
As noted by Sulai, setting up a public forum would be a more complex matter.
