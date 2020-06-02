LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) put out a call Tuesday for witnesses to a Monday night drive-by shooting.
A BVRPD release said Daevon Boddon, 19, of Essex Place, Lewisburg, and Jaheem Lewis, 18, of Shelly Circle, Lewisburg were injured by shots from a vehicle as it drove by 1704 W. Market St., East Buffalo Township. An occupant of the vehicle allegedly fired several rounds at the residence, two of which struck the men.
Bodden, the release said, returned gunfire as the vehicle drove west on West Market Street.
Both men were transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. Lewis was treated and released and Boddon was admitted for further treatment.
No arrests have been made, police noted.
No other injuries were reported, but a woman and child apparently fled the scene to an area near the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness. Officers and deputies from multiple agencies met and protected them there.
BVRPD, Milton police, Mifflinburg police, Union County Sheriff's deputies, Pennsylvania State Police and William Cameron Engine Company EMS assisted at the scene and surrounding area.
BVRPD asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the department at 570-524-4302 or call the Central Communications Center at 570-523-1113.
