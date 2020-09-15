WATSONTOWN — A 25-year veteran of the Watsontown Police Department who is retiring from the force was recognized for his years of service to the community during Monday’s Watsontown Borough Council meeting.
Council formally approved the retirement of Lt. Rick Faux, who joined the force Sept. 11, 1995. Department Chief Rod Witherite presented Faux with a plaque which included his handcuffs, badge and letter of discharge from the department.
Prior to the meeting, Faux said he joined the Watsontown department after working part-time for two other area police departments.
“Local policing is what I knew I wanted to be involved in,” Faux said.
He enjoyed working in Watsontown as Faux said he was able to build a rapport with the residents, which he said made a difference while on the job.
While working as a part-time officer for other departments, Faux became involved with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Drug Task Force. He was also involved with that task force when he first joined the Watsontown department, and later became a member of the Northumberland-Montour County Drug Task Force as the department became involved with the force.
“One of the biggest threats, or changes, I saw was the introduction of heroin (to the area),” Faux said. “We recognized it was going to be overwhelming to control or enforce.
“Heroin is such an addictive drug,” he continued. “The overwhelming number of people become addicted the first time they try it.”
In order to educate the community about the dangers of the drug, Faux said he and now retired Chief Dennis Derr made numerous presentations across the Watsontown area about heroin.
When speaking about the drug, Faux said he and Derr shared stories from addicts they arrested who wanted to get the word out about how highly addictive heroin is.
In addition to his educational efforts with the drug task force, Faux pointed to his involvement with the Watsontown Police Department’s Chief Carl Reed Christmas Fund as among the areas he most enjoyed as working as an officer in Watsontown.
The fund annually provides Christmas gifts to community children in need.
“It was fulfilling to be a part of such a program to make an impact at that time of year,” Faux said. “The overwhelming support of businesses and the community year after year is commendable. That speaks volumes to the attitude of the community.”
Witherite said Faux will be “sorely missed” as a full-time member of the department. He will still be on duty in Watsontown on occasion. Council approved Faux to serve as a part-time patrolman with the department, on an as-needed basis.
