LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM), in partnership with the Bull Run Tap House, will be hosting Family Game Night: Dinner and Trivia at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
Participants are encouraged to order dinner from Bull Run Tap House and say the password “Lewisburg Children’s Museum” to get 15% of the bill donated to the Museum.
Dinner from Bull Run Tap House will be available by pickup, curbside or delivery. After grabbing dinner, participants can enjoy a virtual Family Game Night, during which the LCM will provide family friendly trivia questions.
Teams will be made up of a maximum of eight participants, with a maximum of two adults per team. The first-place prize will be a LCM annual membership, with additional gift card prizes for second and third place.
The entry fee is $10 per team, with registration is required.
To participate in Family Game Night, participants will be using the Kahoot and Zoom platforms. The museum recommends using both a computer and smartphone device to participate in this virtual event. Participants will use Zoom to view the trivia questions and a smartphone device to submit answers.
“Our LCM staff and board of directors are creatively evaluating what it means for us to fulfill our mission during this difficult and unprecedented time” said LCM Executive Director Kahla DeSmit. “Using feedback from members, guests and other community stakeholders, we are working hard to offer educational resources that keep children engaged and support parents' concerns for their children’s development during this period of interrupted normalcy.”
At this time, the LCM remains closed following state and federal directives regarding COVID-19 and will continue to reassess and update the community as information becomes available.
For more information about the LCM and to register for Family Game Night, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org, or email lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.