LEWISBURG — The new board of Union County Commissioners was sworn in this week at the Union Count Courthouse.
Other formalities were taken care of shortly thereafter at the County Government Building.
Incumbent and long-serving Preston Boop was reelected commissioner chair. Newly elected commissioners Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards were respectively named vice chair and secretary.
Boop noted the new members brought new skills and looked forward to their working together. Richards, with experience in public policy, noted the stability of county government as well as the benefit of a staff which ensured a smooth transition. Reber, with a background in commerce, called the new year an exciting time.
The commissioner positions each pay $69,458 and are for a terms of four years.
Boop was named commissioner representative to Penn State Extension and to SEDA-COG. Reber was named representative to Children and Youth and FOCUS. Richards was named representative to Workforce, a local elected officials board, and the Union Snyder Area Agency on Aging.
Jonathan Dewald was named county solicitor and Jeff McClintock was named Tax Claim Board director. McClintock, finance director, was also named representative to the board of the CMSU.
Char Gray, an East Buffalo Township supervisor, was named non-commissioner representative to the SEDA-COG board of directors for 2020. Crystal Gnidovec was appointed Union County tax collector.
Commissioners approved a salary schedule for county employees.
Boop explained the salary schedule was a 15-step process, meaning that an employee of 15 years would reach the top of the pay scale with a 2.5% increase and a 1% cost of living increase for 2020. Boop said the county brought in a consultant to test job descriptions against other government entities as well as for-profit and nonprofit businesses. The exercise was to see if county employees were paid competitively.
Diana Reigle, sworn in earlier as county treasurer, contributed a vote during the salary board portion of the meeting. The county position pays $69,458 for a four year term.
Boop noted an offer was made to a person who had applied for the open county clerk position. Final discussion was underway, but no one had been hired to date.
The spot has been open since the departure of the late Dee Robinson. Shawn McLaughlin, planning director, has served as interim county clerk.
