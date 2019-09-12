LEWISBURG — Firefighters at the William Cameron Engine Company reflected Wednesday upon a day 18 years ago which took the life of more than 300 firefighting comrades.
The local firefighters draped their badges with black and spent part of the morning watching History Channel recounts of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Non-essential WCEC services were suspended out of respect for the events and to ensure time could be given to remembering people lost.
The firefighters also made note of 8:46 a.m., the time of day when the first tower was hit, and 10:28 a.m. when the second tower had fallen.
One firefighter, though in middle school at the time, explained how the day changed the course of his life.
T.J. Mocniak recalled he had just turned 12 years old in 2001 and was a middle school student near Endicott, N.Y. He said students were not really alerted to the emergency until they were lining up for lunch.
“Somebody told me the twin towers collapsed,” he said. “Later on in the day the principal came on the p.a. and told us all what happened and that it was a terror attack.”
Mocniak said he didn’t really understand the seriousness of what had happened until he went home and saw his worried parents.
The events of Sept. 11, 2001 “absolutely” convinced Mocniak to become a firefighter.
“I went to college at SUNY Oneonta. One of my roommates, his father was ‘FDNY.’ He had retired prior but knew a lot of people who passed that day,” Mocniak said. “He told me a lot of stories about the brotherhood and what a great community it was.”
Mocniak said other stories of dedication shown on Sept. 11 also left a mark. They included an account of a firefighter who was on the Brooklyn Bridge at the time of the attack, immediately returned, got into his gear and went to work.
WCEC Chief Jamie Blount was in fire service in York County, Va. about 160 miles south of the Pentagon. The third plane hijacked that day was to crash into the Pentagon with the fourth, United 93, believed to be headed to a target in the capital area.
“All the departments in the area were placed on alert,” Blount said. “Many of the departments sent members of specialized teams to various locations, one of which being the Pentagon. It was just a very surreal moment.”
All of the airspace was closed down even to medical helicopters, Blount said, except for military aircraft. He recalled that alert fighters were scrambled from nearby Langley Air Force Base.
History Channel programming included a review of the emergency and military response of that day, and a story of how the “9-11 Flag” raised by firefighters was recovered and put in the National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum.
