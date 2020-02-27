MIFFLINBURG — The fire which heavily damaged a log home in White Deer Township on Tuesday night may have started in a pellet stove.
Jim Messinger, White Deer Township assistant fire chief, said there was so much damage from the 9:30 p.m. fire at 2137 Sunrise Road that the exact cause could not be determined. But he said the pellet stove was the only thing plugged in at the time.
Messinger said the fire will be reported as accidental.
He added that a fire marshal agreed that due to the extensive damage, the cause could not be 100% determined but the pellet stove was suspected.
The hand-hewn log structure was unoccupied at the time.
Messinger said owner Beulah Loss was renting to residents who were renovating the house. There was drywall being put up and there were no other appliances. Both the owner and the renter were insured.
The fire fight involved an outside attack, Messinger said. He described it as completed in a defensive mode.
Steve Walter, Mifflinburg Hose Company chief, said his company provided mutual aid to White Deer Township. He said a tanker and engine from the Mazeppa station were first in.
Fire companies from Milton, Turbotville and the William Cameron Engine Company also responded. Medic 60 from Evangleical Community Hospital was also at the scene but no injuries were reported.
