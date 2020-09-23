MILTON — The receipt of thousands of dollars in grants and donations has resulted in the creation of spaces in Milton which will host educational programming for community members of all ages.
Culinary, and arts and crafts programing recently started being offered through The Improved Milton Experience’s (TIME) new Milton MakerSpace.
The concept for the Milton MakerSpace started in June 2019, when TIME President Amanda Bradley said members of TIME’s Teen Leaders program prepared a $50,000 grant application for funding to revitalize the organization’s Miltonian building and adjacent Riverside Park.
The Degenstein Foundation awarded that grant, as well as an additional $10,000 for TIME to make improvements to its teen center, located in the basement of the Milton Moose Family Center.
Recently, the Degenstein Foundation provided a $25,000 grant to complete the Milton MakerSpace.
TIME Executive Director George Venios said the Milton MakerSpace encompasses six different program areas: Culinary Arts, Industrial Arts, Arts and Design, Music, Gaming and Tech Lab.
The former Jungle Teen Center in the Moose basement is being transformed into a gaming center. The Chef’s Place Boiardi Museum and Eatery, located on the second floor of the Moose, will host culinary programs. The technology lab, featuring 3D printers and other high-tech equipment, will also be located on the Moose’s second floor.
The Miltonian Building will host building trades programs.
Venios said the program has two main goals.
“We seek to facilitate entrepreneurship, build positive attitudes toward scize and build critical thinking skills,” he said. “Secondly, by providing MakerSpaces for individuals to explore their interests in innovative technologies, we hope to better connect people to education and workforce development opportunities.”
While the culinary, and arts and crafts programming are now being offered to the community, Venios said in the next several months all of the areas of the Milton MakerSpace will be operational.
“Our last priority is (finishing) the music and audio-visual area,” he said. “We’re probably four to six months out from being fully operational.”
Sabrina Shankar, Bucknell University’s supervisor of the Seventh Street Studio and MakerSpace in Lewisburg, has been serving as a consultant with TIME in the development of the Milton MakerSpace. She is a strong proponent of Milton’s program.
“This has such a great potential to be a community center,” Shankar said. “It’s been exciting to see this get started.”
Morgan Sohosky, a Bucknell student, will be working with TIME to assist with various programs being offered through the Milton MakerSpace.
A graduate of the Bloomsburg Area High School, Sohosky said she previously worked with a similar program offered through the school called Super Saturday. Her involvement with that program attracted her to becoming involved with the Milton MakerSpace.
“I think it’s going o be really good for a town like this to have something this advanced,” Sohosky said, of the Milton MakerSpace.
Hunter Beward, a 2020 graduate of the Midd-West High School who will be attending Bucknell University next year, is also working with the Milton program. He’s impressed by the potential of the program.
“There is so much opportunity for community involvement in programs,” Beward said. “You can do, basically, anything. I find that really exciting.”
Venios and Bradley said the space will also offer some opportunities for individuals looking to start their own businesses.
Chris Walter recently signed an agreement to rent time in The Chef’s Place Boiardi Museum and Eatery in order to prepare goodies to be offered through his baking business. He will also be leading some classes from the eatery space.
“We’re trying to get it off the ground,” he said, of the business. “I will be able to rent time here, in the kitchen… with the added benefit that I can help out here, teach classes.”
In addition to the thousands of dollars in grant funding received for the Milton MakerSpace, Venios noted that with the exception of the Miltonian building, the Milton Moose Family Center donates the space to TIME for the programming. TIME owns the Miltonian.
“We can’t thank (the Moose) enough,” Venios said. “They are a major, major investor with us.”
Recently, Venios and Bradley said the Moose received an anonymous $25,000 donation to be used toward having an elevator installed in its building. They noted that between $150,000 and $200,000 is still needed in order to have the elevator installed.
Venios said the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is hosting an effort to equip and staff multiple MakerSpaces in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Stacey Piecuch, senior director of Community Impact for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said the organization is excited about the MakerSpace programming.
“With the impact on nonprofits and disrupted youth programming, COVID-19 has impacted our regional makerspace planning for 2020,” she said. “We hope, in the year ahead, to find opportunity to continue that planning and work towards funding and inclusion partnerships for area teen centers and community partners.”
An open house for the Milton MakerSpace will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Milton Moose Family Center.
Classes offered at the Milton MakerSpace are updated on the program’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.