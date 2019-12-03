Bucknell University events
LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has announced a schedule of upcoming events.
The schedule includes:
• Jason Manning “Campus Conflict and Moral Culture” program, 7 p.m. Thursday in the Elaine Langone Center Gallery Theatre.
• Candlelight Service of Lessons and Carols, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sunday and Tuesday, Dec. 10 in Rooke Chapel.
• The Offbeats A Capella Concert, 2 p.m. Sunday in Bucknell Hall.
• Bucknell Gamelan Ensemble free concert, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, in the WEis Center for the Performing Arts Atrium.
Penn College plans commencement
WILLIAMSPORT — Nearly 300 students have petitioned to graduate and receive their degrees following the fall semester at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
A commencement ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St.
The student speaker will be Stephanie A. Petrison, of Landenberg, who will receive a Bachelor of Science in business administration: sport and event management concentration.
Also speaking at the ceremony will be Ryan P. Good, assistant professor of welding. In May, Good was presented with the highest honor accorded to Penn College faculty: The Veronica M. Muzic Master Teacher Award.
Heearned both a bachelor’s degree in welding and fabrication engineering technology and an associate degree in welding technology from Penn College. He is also a 2013 recipient of the college’s Excellence in Teaching Award.
The college will present a Distinguished Alumni Award to Clint Cullison, a senior associate with Greenlee Partners, a Harrisburg-based lobbying and government affairs firm. Cullison earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2004.
Penn College President Davie Jane Gilmour will be joined by state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), chairman of the college’s board of directors, as she confers degrees and certificates upon the graduates.
PSU program benefits Susquehanna STEM grads
SELINSGROVE – Students in Susquehanna University’s science programs can now be granted assured acceptance into the Penn State Smeal College of Business Master’s in Management and Organizational Leadership program through a newly formed relationship between the two universities.
The Master’s in Management and Organizational Leadership (MOL) is a one-year residential program held at Penn State’s University Park campus that is uniquely designed for pre-professional students from technical and STEM disciplines to bridge the gap between a technical background and the business world.
“We’re excited about the relationship with Susquehanna University,” said Brian Cameron, associate dean for professional graduate programs at Smeal. “We have several Susquehanna students who have graduated from the program and have gone on to great careers with great companies. We look forward to growing this relationship in the future.”
“Our new partnership with the Smeal College of Business exposes our students in the sciences to career opportunities they may not have considered before,” said Valerie Martin, vice provost and dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Susquehanna. “We are happy to formalize this affiliation that has resulted in professional success for our graduates who have gone on to complete the program.”
To be eligible for assured admission, Susquehanna students must complete 60 credits of coursework in a science major at Susquehanna while maintaining a cumulative 3.25 GPA.
Students may apply for provisional acceptance to the Penn State Smeal MOL program beginning in the fall semester of their junior year at Susquehanna. Final admission is contingent upon conferral of their baccalaureate degree from Susquehanna.
The accelerated master’s program is designed to provide students with both functional expertise and a broad business perspective to propel their professional careers. MOL curriculum focuses on business fundamentals with coursework in areas such as accounting, economics and statistical analysis. Functional courses build competencies in specific areas of business, including finance, marketing and supply chain management, with a focus on communication and team process skills.
Bloomsburg program ranked 7th in state
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Criminal Justice Program has been ranked seventh in the state of Pennsylvania by Zippia, a job-/career-seeking website.
Zippia looked at the data on the institutions of higher learning in Pennsylvania to determine which programs offer the best career opportunities for criminal justice majors.
Bloomsburg was the only Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education institution in the top 10.
