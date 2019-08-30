Hadley Sage Novinger
SUNBURY — A daughter, Hadley Sage, was born to Jessie (Runkle) Novinger and Benjamin Novinger on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Hadley Sage is the granddaughter of Cyril and Debra Runkle, of Selinsgrove, and Dale and Tamela Novinger, of Dornsife.
———
Karson Clyde
MILTON — A son, Karson Clyde, was born to Hannah Madej and Kurtis Sampsell at 11:17 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Karson Clyde is the grandson of Rich and Jess Kratzer, of Mount Pleasant Mills; Michael Sampsell, of Lewisburg; and Kelly Madej, of East Providence.
