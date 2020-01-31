Saturday, Feb. 1
• Seven Mountains Audubon local birding trip, meeting at 7:30 a.m. at the far north end of the Weis Parking lot, Lewisburg. Traveling to State Game Lands 193, Supplee Mills Road, Winfield.
• Scout Badge Program: Make Your Own Birdhouse, 10 and 11:30 a.m. The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Preschool Discovery Days: Arctic Animals, 10 a.m. to noon, The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Marshmallow Snowball Catapults, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. For children ages 5 and up. ($)
• Retired Racing Greyhound Adoption event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., PetSmart, 270 Marketplace Blvd., Selinsgrove. lrbgreys@ptd.net.
• Spaghetti super, 4:30 p.m., Christ’s United Lutheran “4 Bells” Church, Route 45 west of Mifflinburg. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 536, Millmont. 570-768-6582. ($)
• $10 Night, 5 to 8 p.m., David Callahan/American Legion Danville, 175 Northumberland St., Danville. Benefits the Ronald McDonald House. ($)
• Fourth annual Taste of the Town, 6 to 10 p.m., Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Industrial Arts Building, Bloomsburg. Benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. www.rmhdanville.org. ($)
Tuesday, Feb. 4
• Free bone density screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Weis Markets, 65 Meadow Green Drive, Mifflinburg.
• Paint Me A Story: If You Give A Mouse A Cookie, 1 to 2 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. For children age 2 to 6. ($)
• Art Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., Mifflinburg YMCA Center, Mifflinburg. 570-966-7273. (R) ($)
• Active Transportation meeting, 7 p.m. Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. Public programs related to cycling and walking.
• 86th annual Oyster Supper, 6:30 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville. (D)
Wednesday, Feb. 5
• Women’s Giving Circle “Unexpected Perspectives” luncheon, noon, The Barn at Frosty Valley, Danville. Speakers will be Samantha Norton, Joanne Troutman and Bonnie Trump. ksimpson@csgiving.org. (R) ($)
• Bariatric support group, 6 p.m., West Branch Medical Center Conference Room, Lewisburg. www.evanhospital.com.
• “We Are Columbine” film screening, 6:30 p.m., Campus Theatre, Market Street, Lewisburg.
Thursday, Feb. 6
• Free blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 44, 309 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.
• Girls Who Code, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. For girls in grades three through five.
Friday, Feb. 7
• Hidden Lewisburg tour, 4 p.m. Lewisburg Hotel (lobby), 136 Market St., Lewisburg. Little-known curiosities of the borough, a walking tour.
