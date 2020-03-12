LEWISBURG — Dr. Steven C. Skalka, Lewisburg Area School District superintendent, said an upcoming webinar would provide information for the district as it deals with the Coronavirus threat.
The webinar, scheduled for 9 a.m. today with Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera, would be attended by districts statewide.
Skalka noted that communication with parents and staff has been constant in the last few weeks. Staff has also put in extra hours in taking preventative steps.
“Custodians are working really hard to continue to clean and disinfect,” he said. “Beyond that, the administrative team is meeting regularly to just try to sift through all the information.”
Teachers were credited for playing an important role.
“Rank and file teachers are on the front line,” he added. “(They) are encouraging kids in washing of hands and to do those preventative practices that are so important.”
Ben Liscum, a Lewisburg Area High School junior, told school directors that the Coronavirus and its implications were a hot topic.
“Every single period of my class(es) today we spent at least 10 minutes talking about it,” Liscum said. “People are freaking out. I’m not asking for any answers or anything, just wondering what steps are going forward.”
Liscum conceded that the district was probably going to be directed by other government agencies, but was concerned for the health of fellow classmates, faculty and staff.
Skalka also noted there was a meeting on Wednesday at the Intermediate Unit for information sharing among districts in the region.
Elsewhere, John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, announced there would be no increase in the Capital Blue Cross health insurance rate for 2020-21.
Fairchild also offered directors three budget options.
An option which added one full time position and 2.35 FTE (full time equivalent) positions and reduced a $350,000 capital reserve contribution to $40,000 was preferred.
But Fairchild was asked to whittle the contribution further and reduce a proposed 1.9% tax increase while retaining the new positions. He said it could be done by looking at capital projects.
Bradley E. Remig and Melissa Hughes of PFM Financial Advisors LLC told the board that interest rate trends indicated it was a good time to refinance the district’s debt. Lowering the interest rate from 3.5% to 2.8% could save almost $300,000 per year for the district.
They told directors they would need establish a credit rating with Moody’s or Standard and Poors, lock in the lower rates and establish parameters for a sale, with the sale itself possibly coming as soon as mid-May.
Directors voted to purchase a new maintenance trailer for $6,516 and a new concrete pad for a high jump and pole vault area was bought for $3,500. The concrete will prove more stable support for the soft landing area.
