LEWISBURG — The Rich Huff Fund of United in Christ Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, recently awarded four scholarships, in the amount of $500 each, to area seniors.
This fund was established in 2013 in the memory of Rich Huff, a member of the church, who died after complications from a Watsontown house fire. Huff had played Santa Claus at several malls and venues throughout our local area and had a great love for children.
This fund helps local children in need during the entire year, as well as being the sole financial supporter of Baby Steps Diaper Pantry, also located at the church. The scholarship winners were selected from those that applied from the Warrior Run, Milton, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg school districts, and Meadowbrook Christian School. The winners were based on their efforts of helping with children and an emphasis on a career choice of working with children.
The four recipients of this year’s scholarships are Ainsley Bair, Meredith Gardner, Sarah Koch and Eli Yoder.
Ainsley Bair attends Mifflinburg Area High School and plans to attend Eastern University.
Meredith Gardner attends Warrior Run High School and will be attending Messiah College.
Sarah Koch attends Mifflinburg Area High School and plans to attend Bloomsburg University.
Eli Yoder attends Milton Area High School and plans to attend Messiah College.
Funds for the scholarships are raised through the annual silent auction/regular auction held each May at United in Christ. Due to the restrictions placed on events in May, the auction has been postponed to later this year.
