WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation, The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation (collectively the Degenstein Foundations) and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way have partnered to create the COVID-19 Common Application.
“During these unprecedented times, it is imperative that community and private funders collaborate,” said Jennifer D. Wilson, FCFP president and CEO. “In addition to creating a simplified process for nonprofits, the initiative will increase communication among key funders to ensure widespread community support.”
The COVID-19 Common Application will be used to grant $1.1 million in Northcentral Pennsylvania as follows: Degenstein Foundations, $500,000; First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, $524,600; and Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, $100,000.
While the funders are using the same application and will coordinate funding as to avoid duplication of service, each funder will have the final authority to grant as determined by their board of directors. Funders will maintain independent grant agreements with successful recipients.
Nonprofits applying for funding must be a public agency, a current 501©(3) or a fiscal sponsor with this designation. Additionally, applicants must serve residents of Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga or Union counties. Grant requests can range from $5,000 to $50,000. Larger grants will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
All funders have an interest in assisting nonprofits and the people they serve with a focus on: Supporting the most vulnerable in our communities; ensuring residents have access to basic needs such as housing, food, education, safety, healthcare and transportation; helping displaced workers and disruptions to the economy; supporting nonprofit funding streams impacted by loss of income; and supporting nonprofits in need of funding for new initiatives as a result of COVID-19.
Grant requests will be accepted through noon Wednesday, July 29. The funding partners will have the opportunity to review all applications and grantee organizations may receive funding from multiple sources.
Specific areas of interest, geographic restriction details, funding allocations and access to the online application can be found at www.fcfpartnership.org/apply/grants.
Nonprofits interested in applying should contact Betty Gilmour, FCFP director of grantmaking and coordinator of the COVID-19 common application process for all funders, at 570-321-1500 or bettyg@fcfpartnership.org.
