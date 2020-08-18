Lane Restrictions On I-80 EB/WB in Montour County This Week
DANVILLE – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound this week in Liberty Township, Montour County, just west of Exit 224 (Danville Exit).
Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. today and tomorrow, the contractor, Green Acres Contracting, will be installing new raised pavement markings in both the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile markers 216 and 222.
Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed while work is being performed.
This project is part of a district-wide raised pavement markings (RPMs) project in Columbia, Union, Northumberland and Tioga Counties, which began in July. Work will be performed on Interstate 80 and Routes 15 and 54.
The district-wide project is scheduled to be completed by October 23, 2020.
