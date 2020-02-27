Symphony orchestra to perform
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Symphony Orchestra will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Under the direction of conductor Jordan Randall Smith, the orchestra will perform the Third Symphony of Florence Price, the first African American woman to have a work performed by a major symphony orchestra.
University President Jonathan D. Green will appear as guest conductor on Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4,” composed in 1907.
This concert is part of the year-long Festival of Women Composers by the Department of Music. The festival explores the contributions of women composers from the 12th century to present day.
‘Mask-arade’ runs through April
BLOOMSBURG — A new show, entitled “Mask-arade,” runs through April 17 at Artspace Gallery, 221 Center St., Bloomsburg.
The show consists of paintings, as well as works in fiber art, photography, pottery, jewelry, and metal sculpture.
The gallery is open noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
BTE announces tour dates
BLOOMSBURG — Beginning in February, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) will perform “Ancient Thunder: Stories from Greek Mythology,” its 42nd annual Theatre In the Classroom (TIC) production. Tour dates run through May 22.
With BTE’s energetic storytelling style, props, music, and audience involvement, BTE brings these stories to elementary and middle school cafeterias, gymnasiums, libraries and other performance spaces across Pennsylvania and beyond.
Shows are presented by actors in an animated story-theater style followed by a post-performance discussion.
A comprehensive study guide is provided prior to educators to maximize the educational value of the theatre experience.
Booking dates for the 2020 tour are available. Teachers, administrators, and parent- teacher organizations should call BTE’s School Programs Director, Paula Henry at 570-458-4075, email phenry@bte.org or visit www.bte.org.
Choir to present workshop
BLOOMSBURG — Howard Gospel Choir, from Howard University, will present a workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church of Bloomsburg, 345 Market St., Bloomsburg.
To register to participate, click on the link at ExchangeArts.org or call 570-317-2596.
MCS to stage ‘Annie’
MILTON — “Annie” will be staged at 7 p.m. March 5-6 and 2 p.m. March 7 at Meadowbrook Christian School, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
For more information, call 570-742-2638.
WR to present ‘Oliver’
TURBOTVILLE — “Oliver” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. March 12-14 in the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium, Turbotville.
Ballet performance in Milton
MILTON — Ballet Magnificat will present “Deliver Us” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
The Jackson, Miss., based company was founded in 1986 by International Ballet Competition silver medalist Kathy Thibodeaux and her husband Keith Thibodeaux.
For more information, visit www.balletmagnificat.com.
Contra Dance
LEWISBURG — A Contra Dance will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg.
Bob Nicholson will serve as caller to the music of Unbowed.
All dances will be taught and called, with a basic review beginning at 7. No experience is necessary.
Those attending should wear comfortable clothes, and soft-soled, non-marking shoes. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a guardian.
For more information, call Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104.
Mansfield concert choir to perform in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — The Mansfield University Concert Choir will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the First Baptist Church of Lewisburg, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
The choir is conducted by Dr. Peggy Dettwiler.
Doolin’ to perform in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — Doolin’ will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Wiliamsport.
The group plays Celtic and Irish music.
Blues audition concert planned
WILLIAMSPORT — The Billtown Blues Association’s (BBA) 28th annual “Billtown Blues Challenge” Festival Audition Concert will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Genetti Hotel Ballroom, 200 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Doors open at 3.
The competition will include: Roar and Jangle from Williamsport, Kevin Hyatt Band from Mansfield, Noaker-Combs Duo from Lewisburg, JP Williams w/Eddie The Harp from Tunkhannock, The Cadillac Cats from Williamsport, Selinsgrove based Jason P Yoder, and Becky Blue and the Brand New Review from Selinsgrove.
All performers were required to apply through a submission process and all criteria and performance rules align with those set forth by the Blues Foundation in Memphis, Tenn.
Chorale to present Bob Dylan oratorio
MIFFLINBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will present The Times They Are A-Changin’: A Dylan Oratorio at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Mifflinburg.
The SVC Board voted to join a consortium to commission Steven Hackman to write A Dylan Oratorio. The piece is approximately 30-35 minutes and includes several of the songwriter’s most iconic songs, including “Like A Rolling Stone,” “The Times They Are A-Changin’,” “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and “Mr. Tambourine Man.”
The piece includes an arrangement of the traditional Shaker melody “Simple Gifts,” arranged for chorus, string quartet and piano, a choral mash-up of Randall Thompson’s “Alleluia and Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah,” and two works by the contemporary Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo
The event will include a silent auction featuring memorabilia from a private Bob Dylan collection, including an original, one-of-a-kind painting. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Susquehanna Valley Chorale.
Various items will be on display prior to both performances, and the bidding will close at the end of intermission, with the winners being announced during the second half of the program
Milton to stage ‘The Addams Family’
MILTON — “The Addams Family” will be presented at 7 p.m. April 16-18 and 2 p.m. April 19 in the Milton Area High School auditorium.
To purchase tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com.
Elias Center announces season schedule
MIFFLINBURG — The Elias Center for the performing arts recently announced its 2020 season.
The schedule starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, with “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” by the Traveling Lantern Theatre, followed at 7 p.m. by The Keystone Brass. The New Jersey Snake Man performs on Saturday, June 27 followed at 7 p.m by The Keystone Brass.
Adventure in fun, on Saturday, July 11, will include Adventures in Fun. History Day Camp is also scheduled for July at a date to be announced.
The Monkey Man will appear Saturday, Aug. 8 and the educational Critter Connections is on the schedule for Saturday, Aug. 22. Exotic Edventures will bring live animals to the Elias on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Holiday time at the Elias includes Winterfest during the Christkindl Market Thursday, Dec. 10 through Saturday, Dec. 12 and at 7 p.m on Monday, Dec. 21, Christmas in the Parlor with KJ and the Elias Parlor Gang.
Visit www.mifflinburgpa.com or email mhra@dejazzd.com for more information.
CAC events
WILLIAMSPORT — The Community Arts Center has announced a schedule of March concerts.
The following will be held: Tower of Power, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18; Dallas String Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19; and Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
For more information, visit www.caclive.com.
United Way hosts music festival
SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways will be joining forces to host a music festival, Live United Live, to benefit youth mental health awareness and initiatives in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
The festival will be held 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Spyglass Winery, Sunbury.
The music festival will feature the following bands: Firehouse, Kip Winger, Eric Martin, George Lynch, Jack Russel’s Great White, Warrant, Dokken and April Wine.
The event will include food and beverage stands, live music and comedic intermissions. All proceeds will go toward the creation and further development of a Youth Mental Health initiative.
Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.spyglassridgewinery.com/upcoming-shows.
Music competition planned
UNIVERSITY PARK — The 36th Phyllis Triolo Music Competition for middle and high school students will be held Saturday, May 16, in Music Building 1 at Penn State University.
The competition is sponsored by the Central Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association in cooperation with the School of Music at Penn State University.
Instrumentalists, vocalists and pianists will compete in two divisions. The Junior Division consists of students in grades six through eight. The Senior Division consists of students in grades nine through 12.
Prizes in each division are: $300 for the first prize, $200 for second prize, and a possible third prize of $100. The deadline to enter the competition is April 20.
For competition rules and application forms, or information about fees, go to the C.P.M.T.A. website at: www.cpmta.org.
For more information contact Patricia Lloyd at: 814-238-2374,
prlmusic@live.com or Victoria Petrosky at: 610-497-4475 or victoriakravchuk@yahoo.com.
