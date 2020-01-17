LEWISBURG — The threat of winter weather has forced postponement of the upcoming Mini-THON at Lewisburg Area High School.
Stephen Bieber, teacher and advisor, was unsure of a make-up date as of Thursday afternoon. The dance and activity-filled event was postponed due to weather a year ago and not made up until March.
Beiber noted student leaders including Allie Mast, Jordan Landis, Audrey Harer, Lily McBride, Logan Moore, Jamie Fedorjaka, Hannah Drexler, Cole Temple, Brynn Wagner, Delaney Humphrey, Hannah Mirshahi, Lauren Gross, Laci Starmack and Sarah Sprenkle had worked all year to prepare. They arranged for music, both live and spun by a DJ. Food, games and bounce houses were also planned.
Mini-THON 2019 raised $34,919 for the Four Diamonds nonprofit. Donations may be made via www.fourdiamonds.org.
Four Diamonds, according to its official website, covers 100% of all medical expenses related to cancer care not covered by insurance for eligible children. Because of its widespread support, the charity has assisted 100% of childhood cancer patients who have been treated at Penn State Children’s Hospital.
Four Diamonds was founded in 1972 by the parents of Christopher Millard, who was diagnosed with cancer in 1969. Prior to his death, Millard wrote a story about a knight who sought “four diamonds” of courage, wisdom, honesty and strength. The charity takes its name from that story.
It was estimated that 43 children contract cancer daily in the United States. More than 65% experience a late side effect, including heart attack, stroke, liver failure, learning and developmental disabilities and other catastrophic illnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.