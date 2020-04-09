LEWISBURG — The committee overseeing the Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade has canceled the event for 2020.
Safety of the participants and spectators in view of the current health crisis was cited by Terry Burke, committee president. The parade has traditionally been held on the last Saturday in June.
"We wanted to do something but we have to be responsible with it for everybody in the community," Burke said. "We looked into the idea of postponing to Labor Day (or) potentially Veterans Day weekend."
Burke was hopeful that the health crisis would be in the past by Labor Day, but there was still uncertainty considering all the elements which go into the parade and gala. Veteran's Day would also bring up the matter of the weather.
"You could have a decent 50-something degree day. You could have a 30-degree day," he said. "To bring our World War II and Korean War veterans out into that potential bad weather is just not worth it."
Burke concluded that the committee would continue to work on the next parade planned for Saturday, June 26, 2021.
