Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Windy. Rain showers this evening with clearing late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 35F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers this evening with clearing late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 35F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.