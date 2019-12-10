MIFFLINBURG — Tom Caruso, Mifflinburg Area School District business administrator, said directors would have two budget-related decisions in January.
Caruso said directors will have a choice between passing a preliminary budget or passing a resolution to not raise taxes above the 3.4% Act 1 cap. If taxes are raised to the cap, a $100,000 property owner would pay an additional $44 per year at a new millage rate (13.32).
The current millage rate (12.88) means the owner of a $100,000 property is billed $1,288 annually.
Budgetary exceptions under Act 1, which could allow a tax increase above the index, have been pared significantly since the program was introduced. Caruso indicated there was only one budget exception the district could possibly qualify for.
“Some of you who’ve been on the board some time know at the inception of Act 1 there was a laundry list of exceptions, “Caruso said. “A majority of those exceptions have gone. They are down to about four.”
A higher-than-index tax increase could also come about via a referendum put to district voters. But Caruso indicated the board has historically said they would live within the Act 1 cap.
Some property owners are eligible for tax bill reduction under the Homestead Farmstead Act, Caruso indicated. If approved, a property is assessed at a lower rate. Caruso added that the district collection percentage was between 85% and 97%, which he deemed healthy.
Caruso sketched a preliminary budget for school directors. In it, he projected state revenue to be flat and used the current millage rate.
The “snapshot” projected a $871,732 deficit. But Caruso said about $600,000 of it could be taken care of with other sources of revenue and the district fund balance.
In other board action, resignations accepted included Disneyanna Ledda (intermediate school aide) effective Jan. 10, Tracey Showers (food service) effective Nov. 8, Mary Ann Cole (food service employee) effective Nov. 19 and Jeff Styers, junior high assistant girls soccer coach, effective immediately.
The board approved Dustin Manotti of Mifflinburg (teacher), Sarah Pennachio, Bryana Loss and Paula Dungan (guest teachers) as substitutes for the remainder of the school year.
The retirement of Wendy Bilger, intermediate school aide, was also accepted.
