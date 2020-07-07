ALLENWOOD — Tickets are now available for the White Deer Valley Baptist Church's drive-thru chicken barbecue, to be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the church, located off of Route 44, Allenwood.
Meals consist of a barbecue chicken half, pickled cabbage, potato salad, baked beans, roll and cookies.
Meals will be delivered to your car.
Proceeds from the barbecue will benefit the Warrior Run Area Fire Department.
Tickets are required and must be purchased by Saturday, July 25, from church members or by calling Sue at 570-506-9691.
