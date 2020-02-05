LEWISBURG — STEM@LCM is the title of a day of hands-on science and technology fun at the Lewisburg Children's Museum.
STEM@LCM (STEM Day) will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lewisburg Children's Museum, GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St. Suite 14, Lewisburg. Admission is included in the price of admission or membership to the museum. Visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or call 570-768-4914 for more information.
Lindsey Walter, Lewisburg Children's Museum education director, said there should be a lot happening, thanks in part to the Bucknell University departments of chemistry, biology, geology and physics.
"For chemistry, they will be making their own lava lamps, silly putty and separating sand, salt and iron filings," Walter explained. "For biology they are going to be doing strawberry DNA extraction."
They will also be dissecting owl pellets, undigested food the birds have regurgitated. Information about what an owl has eaten may be found by looking over an owl pellet. Biology will also bring a Pennsylvania wildlife display.
The geology department will bring geodes, rocks containing quartz crystals, and a small fossil dig. Physics will bring a plasma globe, a sealed glass item with noble gasses that emit colored light when charged.
The physics department will also do an induction experiment, which demonstrates the principle of an alternating current motor.
Walter said there is no limit to the number of people at STEM Day.
"It always draws a really large crowd and the kids have a wonderful time," Walter added. "You just see the spark in their eyes as they are watching these demonstrations and experiments."
Parents, Walter noted, may also learn a thing or two.
