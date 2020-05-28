SUNBURY — The intersection of Route 4004 (Fourth Street) and Route 4010 (Reagan Street) in Sunbury will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Wednesday, due to a utility project.
Traffic will be detoured using Route 147 (Front Street) and Route 61 (Market Street) while a contractor preforms the water line work.
Motorists should be drive with caution in the area and follow the signed detour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.