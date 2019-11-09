Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Kimberly Wheeland, RN, BSN, MSN, CMSRN, CCHM, has been named associate vice president of Surgical Services at Evangelical Community Hospital.
In this role, Wheeland provides oversight for strategic planning, budgeting, developing, coordinating, and evaluating all operational aspects of surgical services. This includes one day and extended surgical services at the Hospital, as well as surgical services provided at the Evangelical Ambulatory Surgical Center and the Evangelical Community Hospital Endoscopy Center.
Wheeland has two decades of healthcare clinical and administrative experience. As a Registered Nurse from Geisinger School of Nursing, she went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Pennsylvania College of Technology, elevating her degree one more time by achieving her Master of Science in Nursing degree with an emphasis in Leadership in Healthcare Systems from Grand Canyon University. She is a 2018 graduate of Leadership Susquehanna Valley.
A Certified Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse (CMSRN) and Certified Healthcare Manager (CCHM), Wheeland has over 10 years of healthcare leadership and management experience including over five years of multi-specialty Ambulatory Surgical Center experience.
Most recently, Wheeland served as the director of Medical Ambulatory Surgery and Endoscopy at Evangelical Community Hospital, where she has been employed since 2016.
While under Wheeland’s leadership, Evangelical Community Hospital received a Guardian of Excellence Award in Patient Experience for surgical services from Press Ganey, a healthcare company known for supporting healthcare providers in understanding and improving the entire patient experience.
UPMC Susquehanna
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Susquehanna welcomed Le Yu Khine, MD, endocrinologist, and Amanda Smithgall, CRNP, to the endocrinology team.
Khine earned her medical degree from University of Medicine, Yangon, Myanmar, and completed her residency in internal medicine at Richmond University Medical Center, Staten Island, N.Y. She is fellowship-trained in endocrinology from Marshall University Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va.
Smithgall received her Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from Charleston Southern University in Charleston, S.C., and her Master of Science in nursing from the University of Tennessee, College of Nursing, Knoxville, Tenn. Smithgall is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and has over nine years of clinical experience.
Endocrinology at UPMC Susquehanna is located at 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 570-320-7848.
Emmanuel Home Personal Care
NORTHUMBERLAND — Kimberly Delbo,director of Nursing Services and Innovation at Emmanuel Home Personal Care and co-owner of Radiant and Resilient Leadership, served as a delegate on the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Committee for Mental Health at the United Nations as part of the World Health Organization (WHO) World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10. The theme was suicide prevention.
Delbo is a member of the Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs and Leaders (SONSIEL).
Delbo and other SONSIEL members participated in various panel discussions where global innovators and clinicians alike shared their work, stories and passion for spreading awareness and doing their part to prevent suicide.
SONSIEL is an international platform for nurses to engage and advocate for nursing’s role in influencing and directly impacting global health through innovation, and entrepreneurship.
Milton Art Bank
MILTON — The Milton Art Bank has announced a new webshop, www.miltonartbank.com/shop/.
Items available include art bank books, limited editions and tote bags.
“Field Notes” by Evelyn Twitchell is currently on display at the art bank.
For more information, email curious@miltonartbank.com.
PennDOT District 3
MONTOURSVILLE — Ron Newcomer has been named the PennDOT District 3 employee of the month for November.
Newcomer is the contract management supervisor in the district office. He oversees proposal preparations as well as prepares proposals for large projects. He is also responsible for coordinating constructability and scheduling efforts.
He spent time overseeing, maintaining a spreadsheet on project status, and preparing proposals for road and bridge repairs from the summer 2018 storms.
In addition, Newcomer helped to locate old plans and information to enable PennDOT’s environmental section to complete mandatory reviews to comply with Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System/National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (MS4/NPDES) requirements.
He is one of the leaders of the fundraising effort for the Harold “Donald” Whipple scholarship, which honors one of District 3’s fallen employees.
Newcomer and wife Teri live in Jersey Shore and are the parents of three daughters, Samantha Wain, Hillary Leonard and Mallory Delaney.
