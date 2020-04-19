Extension to offering recipe webinars
UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Extension Food Safety and Quality team will be offering a free webinar to show how to create recipes with food safety in mind.
The webinar, "Creating Recipes with Food Safety in Mind," will be offered at: 1:15 p.m., May 8, 10 a.m. May 13 and 6:30 p.m. May 19.
Participants will learn the research behind the importance of including food safety steps in recipes. They will also be learn to identify how to insert four keys to safe food handling into recipes, and add food safety steps to regular and quantity food recipes.
The deadline to register for the program is two days prior to each webinar. Upon registration.
Call Penn State Extension registration services at 877-345-0691 to register by phone, or to register online, visit https://extension.psu.edu/creating-recipes-with-food-safety-in-mind-webinar and select the webinar day and time you wish to attend.
