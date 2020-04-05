LEWISBURG — An organization which has reached thousands of individuals in need across the globe is now holding a fundraiser designed to boost the morale of medical providers working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sisters Andrea Smith and Emily Cole founded Honduran Soles after participating in a 2011 mission trip to Choluteca, Honduras.
The sisters are both graduates of the Lewisburg Area High School. Cole is now enrolled in the Wisconsin School of Law in Madison, Wis.
Smith and her husband, former Penn State University and Lewisburg football tandout Brandon Smith, are both enrolled in the Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Virginia.
Although they are studying in schools located many miles apart, the sisters continue to forge ahead with the work of Honduran Soles.
“The mission behind it has been to provide shoes to those in need,” Smith said. “We support school shoes to Africa. Anywhere there’s a need, we try to provide it.”
To date, Honduran Soles has provided approximately 23,000 pairs of shoes to individuals in more than 20 different countries.
“Our mission has always been to be a blessing, be an encouragement, let those in need know they’re loved,” Smith said.
With the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, Honduran Soles has launched an effort to support those treating individuals who contract the virus.
While Smith and her husband are both enrolled in medical school, the family’s ties to the medical field run deep.
Smith and Cole’s father, Dr. Charles Cole, practices with SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical in Lewisburg. Their brother Dan Cole is enrolled in Lake Erie Medical School, brother Adam Cole is applying to medical schools, while their brother Charles Cole is completing a residency at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.
“In Philadelphia, it’s very bad down there,” Smith said. “(My brother) said some of his fellow residents have all the symptoms. They are self-isolating. They are not super sick.”
Charles is completing is residency in general surgery.
“A lot of his mentor doctors have canceled their cases to make room and devote the time to the emergency room,” Smith said.
Even in hospitals which are not quite as busy with coronavirus cases, Smith said she’s heard from friends working in the field that the environment is tense due to the pandemic.
“I was thinking of ‘what is something practical that I can do, or Honduran Soles can do?’” Smith said. “Our mission to serve those in need... Right now, the need is to stand behind those serving in the community.”
In order to support the medical professionals working on the front lines of the pandemic, Honduran Soles is seeking financial contributions in order to purchase healthy snack items for the medical professionals.
“Our goal is to provide healthy snacks, fresh fruit and things like that (the hospitals) can put in the lounges that the (medical professionals) go to,” Smith said.
For each dollar donated by the community, up to $1,000, Honduran Soles will be able to match the donation to purchase additional snack items.
The snacks will be given to Temple University Hospital, Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center and possibly Penn State Hershey Medical Center, if enough funds are raised.
In addition, Smith is encouraging members of the community to write notes of encouragement to be given to medical staff members.
Donations to support the cause, along with notes of encouragement for medical staff members, can be sent to: Honduran Soles, 28 N. Second St., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.