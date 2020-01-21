Dairy management webinar
UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Extension will hold a dairy management webinar at 1 p.m. Monday.
The webinar will be facilitated by Dr. Lisa Holden, extension dairy team educator.
All webinars in the series are free and recorded for viewing at a later date. For more information, visit https://extension.psu.edu/dairy-management-mondays.
Union County Crops Conference
MIFFLINBURG — Penn State Extension is hosting the Union County Crops Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Harvest Union County Church, 115 Freedom Road, Mifflinburg.
Crop producers will learn about current agronomic topics and earn certified pesticide applicator, Pa. nutrient management, and CCA credits. Dicamba training will also be offered.
To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/crops-conferences or call 877-345-0691. For more information on course content, contact Anna Busch at 570-556-4756 or akb226@psu.edu.
Agricultural meeting
SELINSGROVE — Penn State University’s Department of Animal Science, with help from the Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD) and the PA State Conservation Commission (SCC), will host a meeting for manure haulers and manure brokers from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 31, at the Snyder East Building, 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove. Doors open at 8:30.
Attendees who stay for the entire workshop will receive Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture sponsored 3.0 Continuing Education Credits (CECs) for their re-certification.
Registration is required and can be completed by emailing Robb Meinen at rjm134@psu.edu or calling 814-865-5986.
Manure management webinar
UNIVERSITY PARK — Pete Wright, agricultural engineer with Cornell University’s Pro-Dairy, will present a manure management webinar at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
All webinars in the series, presented by the Penn State Extension, are free and recorded for viewing at a later date. For more information, visit extension.psu.edu/technology-tuesdays.
