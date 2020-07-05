ATLAS — A man here is accused of intentionally breaking the right arm of his 6-week-old child out of “frustration.”
Joshua Wright, 25, of 400 W. Saylor St., Apt. 2, has been charged by Mount Carmel Township Patrolman Daniel Politza with aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a child less than 6-weeks-old, aggravated assault of a child less than 13-years-old, endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.
Wright is incarcerated in Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail set by Magisterial District Judge William Cole.
According to the criminal complaint, Northumberland County Children and Youth Services employee Jaron Ayers contacted the police department on Jan. 31 in reference to a possible child abuse incident that occurred earlier in the day. Ayers advised that a 6-week-old child was brought to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital with a broken arm that occurred at 400 W. Saylor St.
Wright claimed the child was in his arms when he tripped down a set of steps. He grabbed the child’s arm in an attempt to prevent him from striking the floor.
Dr. Paul Bellino informed the officer that the child suffered a broken right humerus and a possible scapula fracture. The doctor noted that the child had also suffered a broken left tibia and several bruises about two to three weeks prior, the complaint states.
During a discussion with the officer, Wright said he became frustrated because the child was crying. He tripped and fell to the floor as he was running toward a crib with the child in his arms. After realizing something was wrong with the child, he woke up the baby’s mother and together they went to the hospital.
Wright told the officer he was unaware how the child suffered the broken tibia and bruises.
The mother informed Ayers and Politza during a follow-up interview on March 24 that the incident “was not an accident.” She claimed Wright admitted to intentionally hurting the child out of frustration, the complaint states.
The mother said on March 20 she confronted Wright about the incident. During the discussion, Wright stated the child was screaming in his face and heard an arm crack as he was swinging the child, the complaint states.
The mother claimed Wright told her not to tell anyone the truth and was “just going to stick to his story and see what happens.”
During the course of the investigation, Politza was provided with two more child abuse referrals, which reported that Wright was being treated at a hospital when he made statements to employees admitting that he broken the child’s arm out of anger.
